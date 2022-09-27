SAGT Championship on knife edge as it heads to Gqeberha

Racing fans will have an excitement overload when the SAGT National Championship hits Gqeberha for the next three rounds of the title chase which forms part of the Southern African Endurance Series Spring Motorsport Festival on Friday and Saturday.
The change in venue is a result of the Phakisa Raceway not being up to standard for endurance racing.
Bringing further innovation to the SA racing landscape, SAES is introducing a night race for round eight on Friday evening and hosting a rock concert after sunset on Saturday with big names like Jesse Clegg, GoodLuck and DJ Zain SA taking centre stage.
Just six points separate the top three drivers in the championship standings, two of whom are from Gqeberha.
Add perennial fan favourite Michael Stephen, fourth on the log, and race fans will be spoilt for choice when it comes to supporting their favourite local driver.
Topping the leader board after seven rounds is Silvio Scribante with a slender five-point lead after powering his Cemza Cement Lamborghini Huracán GT3 to two race victories in East London back in July.
Second-placed Dayne Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488GT3) has other plans, including adding more victories to the two that the Cape lad has racked up so far along with his two additional podiums.
One point adrift of Angel is the extremely consistent Aldo Scribante (Scribante Concrete Lamborghini Huracán GT3), who has claimed one win and four podiums to remain in the hunt for the inaugural national title.
A third Scribante Lamborghini Huracán GT3 has been entered for the team’s patron, Celso Scribante, which will be shared by new SupaCup Masters Champion Nick Davidson.
Michael Stephen is back after having missed the last round (and three races).
Stephen will be in action in SAES chair Izak Spies’s brand new Ultimate Outlaws Audi R8 LMS GT3.
The multiple SA champion is highly adaptable and performs at the top level in every car he sits in.
Spies, meanwhile will race fellow SAES shareholder Xolile Latlaka’s Into Africa/Africa Race Together Lamborghini Huracán GT3, which boasts a bold new livery.
Fifth on the points log, and a single point behind Stephen is the Autohaus Angel pairing of Marcel Angel and Jason Ibbotson in their normally-aspirated Ferrari 458 GT3.
Charl Arangies and Arnold Neveling have arguably been the fastest pairing this year — but luck has evaded the Pagid/Stradale Motorsport Audi LMS GT3 duo.
A new engine has been installed in the Audi.
Great news from the Bigfoot Express Freight camp is the arrival of a second Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the return of Andrew Culbert which will make its debut this weekend.
Sun Moodley is gaining in confidence with every lap he completes, making his way steadily towards the sharp end of the grid.
Teenage racer Kwanda Mokoena will be back behind the wheel of his Into Africa/Amandla Coal Audi R8 GT4.
Rounding out the SAGT entry is Toys-R-Us boss Mo Mia, who is borrowing Marius Jackson’s MJR Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3.
Mia is no slouch as he claimed a podium alongside Mokoena in round two of the SA Endurance Championship earlier this season.
Official practice sessions are planned for Friday after which spectators will be able to meet the drivers in a one-hour autograph session at 2pm.
The all-important qualifying session starts at 3.20pm, followed by round eight at 6pm.
Saturday’s rounds nine and 10 start at 9.40am and 1.10pm.
Tickets are available at https://saeseries.com/shop starting at R50 for Friday’s action with various packages from R100 for Saturday. — SAES
