Seoposengwe smashes stellar field to win Absa Joburg 10k
Image: Matshelane Mamabolo
Nicholas Seoposengwe smashed a stellar crowd to register what is sure to be a breakthrough victory in the Absa Run Your City Joburg 10k on Saturday morning.
The 21-year-old was in the lead bunch from the start and went on to leave his more experienced training mate Precious Mashele and the rest of the contenders in his wake for the victory in 29:42.
It was sweet revenge for Seoposengwe as he beat Andries Sesedi into second place by five seconds.
Back in August, Seoposengwe had to settle for the bridesmaid's role behind Sesedi during the SA National 10km Championships.
“It's great to win this one. Being number two at the national championships was OK but not that good. I lost some focus at the nationals. So today I just went hard from the start because I wanted to win. And I am delighted to have done this.”
Seoposengwe admitted the race was tough, given the inclines they had to negotiate.
“It was not an easy race. Joburg is always hard but fortunately I am used to the altitude so I knew what to expect.”
The youngster from the North West is trained by the legendary Hendrick Ramaala and the former New York Marathon champion anticipates great things from his athlete in the future.
“He is a very strong athlete and he is going to do some big things in the future.”
Kabelo Seboko was third in 29:55.
In the women's race, Glenrose Xaba once again carried the SA flag high as she came in second behind Kenyan winner Emmaculate Acholi.
Xaba was pleased with her showing given it came straight after she had won the National Cross Country 10km title in Rustenburg.
“I had a good run today though I felt tightness in my tendon towards the end so I had to hold back a little.”
Xaba will be looking to do just as well if not better in next weekend's Spar Ladies 10km Johannesburg leg.
