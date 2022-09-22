Siviwe Duma hopes to bag victory at St Francis Links
East London golfer wants to use home ground advantage to get ahead
Premium 22 September 2022
East London professional golfer Siviwe Duma is chasing her first-ever win in the Standard Bank Pro-Am series at St Francis Links this week.
The two-day series started with a Pro-Am on Thursday followed by a single-round tournament scheduled for Friday...
