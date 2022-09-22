Not many would know that the oldest oval track racing club in the country is situated on the outskirts of Gqeberha along Mission Road.
The PE Oval Track Racing Club is celebrating its 65th birthday in style with a bumper day of motorsport and fun.
Born at the Old Showgrounds in 1957 before relocating to No 8 Mission Road, the club boasts a long and impressive heritage.
Gates open to the public at 10am and first up on the menu will be a vintage car and hotrod show, where many impressive classics from yesteryear will be available for up-close viewing.
Algoa Rally Club have joined forces to celebrate the special occasion and will do four stages on a purpose-built circuit adjacent to the oval track with some spectacular jumps having been added to thrill the crowd.
Spectator viewing points have also been created around the rally stages to ensure that the public can get up close to the action.
Two lucky spectators will have the chance to win the ride of a lifetime with legendary racing driver Eddie Banks in his BMW E36, a man who loves to entertain, with lots of sideways action guaranteed.
Along with food stalls, live music and jumping castles for the kiddies, Radiowaves will be hosting a car sound-off competition where the best auto sound systems can be seen and heard.
The on-track oval action starts at 5pm with more than 90 entries already having been received across 10 different racing classes, where the region’s top drivers will do battle on the dirt track.
There will also be a demonstration by Jody van Zummeren in his late model stock car and two cross karts, billed as the next big thing in oval track racing, will also be on show.
HeraldLIVE
Oval track racing club celebrates 65 years of existence
Bumper day of motorsport fun to mark proud heritage in Gqeberha
Image: Peter Henning
