Makhanda’s Ndwayana out to prove a point
Former champ says he has what it takes to win back provincial welterweight belt
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 22 September 2022
Makhanda’s Mziwoxolo Ndwayana is looking to dethrone Eastern Cape welterweight champion Odwa Gaxa when the two meet in the Battle of the Giants boxing tournament in October.
The tournament will be staged by the NMB Boxing Promoters’ Association in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on October 2...
