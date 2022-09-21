Harold Wilson served community, sport with distinction

With almost a century of service across education and sports administration, Harold Wilson will be fondly remembered for his commitment and his undying support of nonracial sport.
Wilson, who had been ill, died on Monday morning, aged 93, PE Sports Legends Trust (PESLT) co-ordinator Graeme Sauls said.
This was only days before his book, Saru Indigenous, was set to be launched in Gqeberha on Heritage Day.
Born in August 1929 in Upington, Wilson was one of 10 children of Henry and Maria Wilson, and while he featured as a provincial flyhalf in his early years, it was his work as a dedicated and passionate administrator that he will be fondly remembered for.
He was instrumental in the development of physical training at schools such as Frank Joubert and later Dietrich Primary
He was the principal at Dietrich Primary between 1971 and his retirement in 1993.
Between 1972 and 1993, he held numerous administrative roles, most notably that of Eastern Province Rugby Union vice-president between 1982 and 1983, before taking up the role of president of the organisation a year later.
He also held positions at a national level, including that of national selector for two stints and Saru executive member, junior vice-president and later honorary life vice-president, and was also a foundation member of the Sarfu, where he also held the honorary life vice-president title.
Well-known Saru and Sarfu administrator Josias “Sas” Bailey described Wilson as a man who served his community and his sport with great distinction throughout his tenure.
“He lived a full life and served his people and his communities with absolute distinction, specifically in rugby where I worked quite closely with him,” Bailey said.
“I regarded him as an older brother, a true friend, a mentor as well as a coach — he was one of those elderly statesmen that I really looked up to and admired when I first moved into Saru council meetings.
“He was one of those who guided and mentored us in terms of our debates, our principles and what we stood for.
“He had such a calm demeanour, where in heated council meetings he would be able to argue the point of EP or other issues that were on the table passionately, but also with great calmness.”
Sauls said Wilson was one of the first wave of sports legends to be honoured by the trust in 2015.
“Mr Wilson left such a wonderful legacy, one of the most committed and dedicated sports administrators, probably across all codes, who was respected and revered by everyone,” he said.
“In his eighties, he was still consulting and assisting sports organisations, and just about a month ago, he was not well, but he toyed with the idea of writing another book, other than the one being released this week, as he felt there were so many stories to tell
“He was a fantastic torchbearer for the nonracial sports era and, because of him, school sports flourished under his guidance.”
No funeral arrangements have been announced but Sauls said the sports legends trust would arrange a memorial service for Wednesday, with a time to be confirmed.
