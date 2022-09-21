×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Ex-Bay UWC players to attend eagerly awaited reunion

First get-together promises to bring back many happy times

Premium
21 September 2022
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

A group of former Gqeberha soccer stars will share fond memories with ex-teammates and old friends at the first University of the Western Cape Football Club reunion this weekend.

The event, which was postponed for two years because of Covid-19, will eventually take place from Friday to Sunday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read