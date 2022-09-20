×

Sport

Memorial run to honour athletes lost to Covid-19

Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club to host 5km and 10km races in Forest Hill

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 20 September 2022

Gqeberha athletics club Sibaleka Nani will host a Sport Heroes Memorial Run in honour of all Bay athletes who died from Covid-19 in the last two years.

The inaugural event will take place at Green Drop Road in Forest Hill on October 22...

