Lerena’s heavyweight win against Wach puts SA on world map: Berman
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images
Kevin Lerena’s successful entry into the heavyweight division is not only good for local boxing but could be a boon for the country as well.
Golden Gloves Promotions boss Rodney Berman was beaming after Lerena’s unanimous points victory over Polish giant Mariusz Wach on Saturday night, delighted that having a bona fide heavyweight contender that will put SA on the global map.
“There is more to Kevin’s win than appears,” Berman said after the coronation of the boxer nicknamed Two Guns as IBO Intercontinental heavyweight champion at Emperors Palace.
“Apart from the boxing aspect of it, when you have a recognised heavyweight fighter, you then have the opportunity to promote your country the world over because that division is global.
“Everyone the world over is interested in a potential heavyweight champion, so whenever Kevin fights the rest of the world will be interested and that brings attention to our country.”
Kevin Lerena vs Mariusz Wach IBO InterContinental Fight 12. Round and Score Card #kevinlerena #mariuszwach #boxing
In only his second fight in the division, Lerena became a champion via a polished performance to outbox the veteran Pole who was once a heavyweight title challenger.
Granted the 42-year-old Wach is way into the twilight of his career and there will be many who feel Lerena should have smashed him.
Though he did not, the popular 30-year-old South African did enough to show he is a legitimate heavyweight after his move up from the cruiserweight division.
Lerena hardly looked troubled and freely sniped at Wach, his left jab and hook finding his adversary’s head at will.
Promoter Berman said post-fight that Llerena now belongs with the “big boys”.
That sounded a bit premature, though, for Saturday’s showing would not have raised the eyebrows of a Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.
For that to happen, Berman has to get the boxer into the ring with some recognised heavyweights.
He plans to do exactly that, though he admits it won’t be easy.
“I’d like for him to have two more fights here in front of his fans. So the idea is to have him open 2023 for us.
“It’s difficult to say who he will fight in a tournament at Emperors because it is hard to find opposition. But we have a shortlist of about 10 fighters who we will start engaging while Kevin rests and recovers.”
The promoter is also excited because he believes having the Lerena doing well as a heavyweight provides him the opportunity to give other young boxers a platform.
“Kevin’s stature now is such that it enables me to introduce the other boxers to the public, and not only local but global too.”
