As the end of the club hockey season approaches with only a few more weeks of club hockey remaining, there was an interesting matchup in the women’s premier league at the KC March Astro Turf in Gelvandale.
The game between last year’s champions Uitenhage Comets and former multiple champions Gelvandale Tornados on Saturday got off to a flying start.
For the Comets, Uitenhage’s striker Robyn Thomson caught the Tornados defenders off guard with a first-minute field goal to give the team from Kariega an early lead.
It turned into a close affair which went from one side of the astro to the other.
It was only in the final chukka that Tornado’s super striker Shayne Harmse equalised with a ferocious strike into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal, leaving the Comets goalkeeper Carolina de Sousa high and dry.
The final score was 1-1 and the draw made sure that the Uitenhage Comets finished second overall in the standings with the Gelvandale Tornados in third (standings were yet to be confirmed at the time of going to print).
Results:
Women
Premier League: UHC Comets 1 Gelvadale Tornados 1; NMU Madibaz 3 PEC Warriors 0; NMU Madibaz 5 Rhodes 0.
Presidents League: WOSA 0 UHC Galaxies 5; St Peters 1 Gelvandale Panthers 1; Pegs A 5 PEC Gladiators 0; Old Collegians Academy 0 Pegs A 2; NMU Gusheretts 5 Rhodes 0.
1st League: St Peters Flamingos 0 Old Collegians Dolphins 1; Pirates Marauders 3 Chapman High 0; Alpha A 2 UHC Stars 0.
2nd League: St Thomas 0 Pirates Cabin Girls 0; Lynx 4 UHC Rockets 3; NMU Mashers 1 Eagles 4.
Men
Premier League: NMU Madibaz 1 Rhodes 2; St Peters 1 PEC Chargers 10; Old Grey 7 Rhodes 0; Lakeside Cavaliers 4 NMU Madibaz 2.
Presidents League: Rhodes Thistles 3 Pirates BlueBeards 4; Old Grey unicorns 4 Woodridge Wanderers 4; Rhodes Thistles 4 Gelvandale Knights 2.
1st League: Old Grey Swingers 1 St Peters 3; Gelvandale Legends 1 Lakeside Cavaliers 1; WOSA Rebels 5 St Peters 0.
HeraldLIVE
Comets, Tornado fight out entertaining draw
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
