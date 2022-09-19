‘Shorty’ looking for quick turnaround after victory in Abu Dhabi
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 19 September 2022
Despite his opponent being touted as the next big MMA talent to come out of the Middle East, a Kwazakhele fighter proved his mettle and walked away with a dominant win at the Abu Dhabi fight promotion, UAE Warriors.
Luthando Biko’s performance impressed the promotion’s matchmakers so much that the 32-year-old could see a quick turnaround and return to Abu Dhabi for another bout before the end of 2022. ..
‘Shorty’ looking for quick turnaround after victory in Abu Dhabi
Despite his opponent being touted as the next big MMA talent to come out of the Middle East, a Kwazakhele fighter proved his mettle and walked away with a dominant win at the Abu Dhabi fight promotion, UAE Warriors.
Luthando Biko’s performance impressed the promotion’s matchmakers so much that the 32-year-old could see a quick turnaround and return to Abu Dhabi for another bout before the end of 2022. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer