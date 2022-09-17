Coertze secures premier class karting national title
Gqeberha teenager overcomes slow start to set the pace in KZ2 category
Premium
By Amir Chetty - 17 September 2022
Gqeberha kart racer Joshua Coertze came good on the promise he made to himself a year ago when he added another national karting title to his growing list of achievements.
The 17-year-old claimed eight out of a possible 13 race wins in the four-round championship to take home the KZ2 national class, only a year after he was pipped on the last lap of the last race of a final-round thriller at Vereeniging Kart Club...
Coertze secures premier class karting national title
Gqeberha teenager overcomes slow start to set the pace in KZ2 category
Gqeberha kart racer Joshua Coertze came good on the promise he made to himself a year ago when he added another national karting title to his growing list of achievements.
The 17-year-old claimed eight out of a possible 13 race wins in the four-round championship to take home the KZ2 national class, only a year after he was pipped on the last lap of the last race of a final-round thriller at Vereeniging Kart Club...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer