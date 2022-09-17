×

Sport

Coertze secures premier class karting national title

Gqeberha teenager overcomes slow start to set the pace in KZ2 category

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 17 September 2022

Gqeberha kart racer Joshua Coertze came good on the promise he made to himself a year ago when he added another national karting title to his growing list of achievements.

The 17-year-old claimed eight out of a possible 13 race wins in the four-round championship to take home the KZ2 national class, only a year after he was pipped on the last lap of the last race of a final-round thriller at Vereeniging Kart Club...

