Boxing extravaganza aims to pull supporters back into sport

In a first for the Eastern Cape, a boxing extravaganza will take place on September 25 at the Orient Theatre in East London.
The event is to be hosted by Aphile Boxing Promotions and will also see Lelona Siyo fight Enathi Stelle in a 10-round match for the vacant EC junior Bantamweight title in the main bout.
The main supporting bout will see Malaki Sobolo up against Luyolo Mbobo in a six-round mini-flyweight fight.
Although the event is aimed at raising funds for their individually charities and also for boxing gyms of their choice around the Eastern Cape, Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Mafa Bavuma said the event was also meant to revive boxing in the Eastern Cape and honour the legends of the sport.
“We know the numbers people supporting boxing has dropped so the aim is to bring back the spark of boxing in the Eastern Cape,” said Bavuma.
“We know boxing is part of our heritage here in the Eastern Cape and I am so glad that we are taking the first event to East London, a place which is known as the home of boxing and where many of the legends come from, but we are not neglecting other places.
“We want people to return to boxing again, hence we are trying to combine entertainment and sport at the same time. So, not everyone who attends will understand boxing.
“Some will be there for entertainment, but people will be more excited now to support other boxing tournaments that don’t include me or (his opponent, gospel singer) Betusile Mcinga.
“So, it’s going to be exciting.”
Bavuma said training had been challenging, but he was very much ready for his fight against Mcinga.
“Although the idea started off as a joke, when I began my training with Caphius Ntante I saw that boxing is a serious sport.
“I said to Caphius that even beyond this fight I will continue to train for boxing even if I do not fight again.
When asked if he hoped the fight would end in a KO, Bavuma said: “Because I don’t want to disappoint Betusile’s fans who will be travelling from far to watch him on the day, I’ll let him run for two or three rounds just for entertainment because am capable of knocking him out in the first round.”
“Bavuma is some who puts a lot of effort in something he loves, “Ntante said. “Since the first time he arrived at the gym, whatever I have asked him to do he does it, because at the end as a trainer you must have a certain way to communicate with your boxer.
“So he is happy and he is mixing up well with other boys at the gym.”
Other fights will be a six-round junior featherweight bout between Abelo Tokwe and Ian Kachepa, Abongile Tipa will face Siphosethu Mhlahlo in a junior bantamweight six-round fight, Bongani Fule will fight Xola Moshani in a junior lightweight four-round bout and Indiphile Bottoman will face Zama Nguza in a bantamweight four-round fight.
The female bout will see Sinesipho Mve face Sinoyolo Melane in a four-round lightweight fight.
Although Mcinga and he are the best of buddies, Bavuma said on the day, just for those four rounds, the friendship badge would be tossed outside the ring.
HeraldLIVE
Boxing extravaganza aims to pull supporters back into sport
Celebrity knockout, EC junior title bout just two events in jam-packed line-up
Soccer reporter
Image: Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
