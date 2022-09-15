“I was shocked. I am still shocked,” said Iva. “I thought she was a family friend,” adding she knows Simjee's life partner.
She said knew Simjee from Springbok team meals and family gatherings. “We chatted to each other and even made jokes. I also met her life partner who was also invited to these gatherings.”
Iva called on rugby management to take care when appointing support staff, how staff act and whether boundaries were respected.
“That must be done because the players almost never see their wives and families.”
Jantjies was this week sent home from Argentina, where the Springboks are preparing for next Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Los Pumas.
“The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Jantjies and Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the Test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year,” SA Rugby said in a statement.
“No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to SA to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina.”
The events that unfolded in the lowveld were not the first infractions by Jantjies.
A criminal case was provisionally withdrawn against him in June. The flyhalf was charged with malicious damage to property and contravening the Civil Aviation Act. It was alleged he caused damage on an Emirates flight en route to Johannesburg.
Elton Jantjies' wife Iva says he denies everything but she has her doubts
Iva Jantjies calls on rugby management to take care when appointing support staff
Image: Denvor de Wee
