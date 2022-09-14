Chargers romp to victory over Rhodes

PE Crusaders Chargers cruised to a comfortable 7-0 victory over Rhodes University in an EP Hockey men’s premier league encounter at the VP High School Astro Turf on Saturday.
The one-sided victory earned the Chargers a much-needed bonus point victory.
The Chargers’ goals were scored by Chad Cairncross (2), Ignatius Malgraff (2), Dillan Langeveld, Curtis Samboer and Winray Christoffels.
They still have a small chance of winning the men’s premier league.
Table-toppers and likely winners for a second consecutive year are the Gelvandale Hurricanes, who are also undefeated for two seasons.
The Lakeside Cavaliers should finish a close third in the final standings.
In the women’s premier league, the NMU Madibaz are running away with the league and the battle is on for second place between a young Old Collegians side and defending champions the Uitenhage Comets.
In the men’s presidents league, it is a two-horse battle between PEC Aloes and the Woodridge Wanderers with the Pirates BlueBeards in third.
Two clubs have also dominated the women’s president league with Old Collegians Academy holding a slender points lead over a strong and experienced Pegs A team.
In the men’s first league, the Lakeside Cavaliers have run away with the league and are the most likely champions while the battle is on for second place between the Pirates Cabin Boys, Gelvandale Legends and PEC Saints.
As in the men’s division, the women’s first league is also being won by runaway champions in the newly formed Lynx Club, with the battle for second place hotting up between Alpha A and OC Dolphins.
The women’s second league race is between OC Varsity College, Eagles and the Lynx Club. The next few weeks should see the champion and runners-up emerging.
Results
Men
Premier: PEC Chargers 7 Rhodes 0; Gelvandale Hurricanes 5 Lakeside Cavaliers 3.
Presidents: WOSA 1 Gelvandale Knights 2; Gelvandale Knights 7 Rhodes Thistles 1; Old Grey Unicorns 9 Rhodes Thistles 0; Woodridge Wanderers 5 PEC Aloes 4.
First: Old Grey Swingers 7 Pirates BlackBeards 1; St Peters 3 Pirates Cabin Boys 0; WOSA Rebels 1 Lakeside Cavaliers 0.
Women
Premier: NMU Madibaz 3 PEC Warriors 0; Rhodes 2 NMU Madibaz 7; Gelvandale Tornados 1 Pirates Jolly Rodgers 0; Rhodes 4 Old Collegians 1.
Presidents: Rhodes 5 PEC Gladiators 0; OC Academy 5 PEC Gladiators 0.
First: Pirates Marauders 0 OC Dolphins 2; St Peters Flamingos 0 Pegs B 7; Alpha A 4 Chapman High 1.
Second: Lynx 1 Pirates Cabin Girls 0; Eagles 5 UHC Rockets 0; UHC Rockets 1 OC Varsity College 3.
Image: WERNER HILLS
