Alexander Zverev's return to the court could be delayed by months after the German said he has suffered a bone oedema issue, which forced him to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week.
Zverev has not played since June after undergoing surgery to fix damaged ankle ligaments after an injury he suffered during his French Open semifinal against Rafa Nadal.
The world number five had been included in Germany's squad for the group matches but was later replaced by Yannick Hanfmann.
“I am very disappointed to miss out on playing this week,” Zverev told the Davis Cup website on Monday. “It was a huge goal for me to play here because it is my hometown ... but there is nothing I can do about it.
“I have a bone oedema issue which causes me quite a lot of pain. I don't know if it happened yesterday or not but yesterday in practice with Oscar (Otte) it got to the point where I couldn't run or walk any more.
“I subsequently found out that it was a bone oedema, which means I won't be able to participate here and it is not a question of days, it is more a question of weeks or most likely even months.”
Zverev reached a career-high ranking of world number two in June. — Reuters
Zverev's comeback delayed by new injury, could be out for months
Image: BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS
Alexander Zverev's return to the court could be delayed by months after the German said he has suffered a bone oedema issue, which forced him to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week.
Zverev has not played since June after undergoing surgery to fix damaged ankle ligaments after an injury he suffered during his French Open semifinal against Rafa Nadal.
The world number five had been included in Germany's squad for the group matches but was later replaced by Yannick Hanfmann.
“I am very disappointed to miss out on playing this week,” Zverev told the Davis Cup website on Monday. “It was a huge goal for me to play here because it is my hometown ... but there is nothing I can do about it.
“I have a bone oedema issue which causes me quite a lot of pain. I don't know if it happened yesterday or not but yesterday in practice with Oscar (Otte) it got to the point where I couldn't run or walk any more.
“I subsequently found out that it was a bone oedema, which means I won't be able to participate here and it is not a question of days, it is more a question of weeks or most likely even months.”
Zverev reached a career-high ranking of world number two in June. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer