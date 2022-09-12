Evenepoel sets sights on Tour de France, Giro after winning Vuelta

Belgian Remco Evenepoel has his sights set on winning the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia after claiming the Vuelta a Espana title on Sunday for his first Grand Tour triumph.
The 22-year-old had all but confirmed victory after holding off his nearest rival Enric Mas on Saturday's stage 20 and finished the job with one last push on the final stage from Las Rozas to Madrid.
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider became the first Belgian winner of a Grand Tour since Johan De Muynck at the 1978 Giro d' Italia and the youngest Vuelta champion since Angelino Soler in 1961.
“Win all three Grand Tours, that's my biggest dream,” Evenepoel told Eurosport after the victory.
“I'm here in the red jersey so I think I can go well in the Grand Tours. I think this is really good for my future, the team's future and for my confidence.
“Now we're going to rewatch everything that we did before this Vuelta and then we can take this into the future and use it as preparation for the Giro and Vuelta.”
Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Alberto Contador, Felice Gimondi, Vincenzo Nibali and Chris Froome are the only riders to have won all three Grand Tours.
Mas of Movistar finished over two minutes back and settled for second place overall — his third runner-up finish since 2018 — while UAE Team Emirates' Juan Ayuso completed the podium.
Mads Pedersen (Trek — Segafredo) sealed the sprinter's green jersey and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) topped the mountain classification.
Molano secured the stage win in a thrilling sprint finale, edging out Pedersen and UAE Team Emirates teammate Pascal Ackermann on the line.
“The truth is I'm still processing it,” said Colombian Molano. “I launched with 300m to go like I usually do in a lead-out... I looked on the left and I saw Pedersen coming, and I never thought about stopping.”
But the day belonged to Evenepoel, who never relinquished the red jersey after taking the lead on stage six and looked favourite to capture the title after defending champion Primoz Roglic, who was steadily closing the gap, withdrew from the race before stage 17.
Mas was left as his sole challenger but the Spaniard could not close the deficit despite a couple of spirited attacks in the final mountain stages.
Evenepoel abandoned the 2021 Giro after a crash on stage 17 and failed to medal at the Tokyo Olympics but bounced back strongly earlier this year with a win at the Clasica de San Sebastian before claiming two stages at the Vuelta. — Reuters
Evenepoel sets sights on Tour de France, Giro after winning Vuelta
Image: Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
