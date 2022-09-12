Alcaraz claims first grand slam at US Open, becomes youngest world No 1

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings. He is the youngest world No 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973, breaking the mark set by Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became the took the top spot in 2001.

Ruud was trying to become the first Norwegian to capture the top spot but was unable to match Alcaraz's firepower under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium. French Open finalist Ruud will rise to No 2.

Sunday's final was the first featuring two men competing for both their first grand slam title and the world No 1 ranking.