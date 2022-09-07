Mixed feelings for Gauff after US Open quarterfinal exit

Coco Gauff said she was trying to strike a balance between satisfaction at reaching the US Open quarterfinals for the first time and disappointment after being outplayed by Caroline Garcia on Tuesday.
French Open finalist Gauff came into the year's final Grand Slam with weighty expectations from American tennis fans, who hoped the dynamic teenager would take the baton from the retiring Serena Williams.
“Overall I'm super proud of myself in this tournament,” Gauff told reporters.
“But I'm hungry for more. So maybe next year.”
After her 6-3 6-4 defeat to Frenchwoman Garcia, Gauff said she had been a bit hesitant coming into the tournament after rolling her left ankle and retiring from a tune-up event in Cincinnati last month.
“I'm just proud of how I was able to come through this week. After everything that happened in Cincinnati, I didn't tell anyone, but I didn't think it was going to be that good of a tournament for me,” she added.
“I really proved to myself mentally that I can come out of these tough situations and do it.
“First quarterfinal, too, at the US Open, so there's a lot to be proud of. But, like I said, definitely disappointed. I Think it makes me want to work even harder. I feel like I know what I have to do.”
Gauff, who will enter the top 10 for the first time after her quarterfinal run in New York, said she hopes she can be an example for the next generation of Black players like Serena and Venus Williams had been for her.
“The Williams sisters definitely inspired me to play tennis because I saw someone like me playing in a sport with not a lot of people looking like me,” she said.
“I hope I can be that for other kids.”
Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur overcame her own frustrations to reach the semifinals by beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 7-6(4) becoming the first Arab woman to make the final four at the New York hard court major.
Tomljanovic survived tennis' biggest spotlight when she beat Serena Williams in a packed, third-round prime-time affair on Friday but could not keep up in the quarterfinal after Jabeur sent over three aces and 15 winners in the first set.
The Wimbledon finalist has a well-earned reputation as Tunisia's “Minister of Happiness” but found her own good cheer tested as the unforced errors piled up in the second set and she threw her racket several times.
Though she broke Tomljanovic in the opening game of the second set, her grip on the match began to waver as her serve deteriorated and the Australian converted three of four break point opportunities.
“I think I'm going to be fired here from my job, Minister of Happiness,” Jabeur joked in an on-court interview.
“Tennis is a tough sport and I apologise for my behaviour ... but the racket kept slipping away from my hand.”
She next faces Garcia, who is playing some of the best tennis of her career and last month became the first qualifier to win in Cincinnati.
“I know she plays really aggressive, and a tough game,” said Jabeur.
“So whoever is going to be able to impose her game is going to be in better form. So I will try to play my game. I will try to be me.” — Reuters
Mixed feelings for Gauff after US Open quarterfinal exit
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
