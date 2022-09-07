International Team adds five first-timers to Presidents Cup roster

Five Presidents Cup rookies are among the six players chosen by captain Trevor Immelman to represent the International Team at the competition later this month at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Immelman announced his captain's picks as SA's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cam Davis of Australia, South Korea's Si Woo Kim and KH Lee, Sebastian Munoz of Colombia and Taylor Pendrith of Canada.
Of that group, only Kim has Presidents Cup experience, competing with the 2017 team at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Immelman had a limited player pool to choose from due to defections to the LIV Golf Series, which disqualified them from Presidents Cup play.
The latest international players to join LIV were Cameron Smith of Australia, who won The Open Championship in July, and Joaquin Niemann of Chile.
The captain's picks will join qualifiers Adam Scott of Australia, Corey Conners of Canada, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Sungjae Im and Tom Kim of South Korea, and Mito Pereira of Chile.
The Presidents Cup pits an international field against a team of Americans in a biennial competition that began in 1994.
The International Team has won just once — in 1998 in Melbourne, Australia. The teams tied in 2003.
Team USA, captained by Davis Love III, is yet to announce his picks.
Americans already qualified for the August 20-25 event are Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.
Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship and Scheffler won the Masters. — Field Level Media
