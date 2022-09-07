Bodybuilders ready to strut their stuff on national stage

Bodybuilders from across Gqeberha will head to Cape Town hunting gold and national honours at the 2022 Physical Culture Association (PCA) SA National Championships in Cape Town this weekend.
Competing in the last regional qualifier before the national showpiece, Olwethu Ntohla and Caitlin Hoffman walked away with the biggest prizes, the overall men’s and women’s titles, and secured their spots at the national event.
Sinle Dinisv, who won the men’s physique category, also took home the overall model title.
More than 50 athletes competed in various categories at the event, which was held at Linkside High School on Saturday.
Out of those, 26 claimed wins in their respective divisions while just 20 were invited to compete at the national event to be hosted at the Durbanville High School.
PCA SA president Kevin Schwartz said the level of athletes at this year’s show was impressive and he congratulated all the athletes who earned national call-ups.
“It was an amazing show — with the Covid-19 pandemic slowing down, people have somewhat forgotten how things happen.
“This year has been a challenging year for us, not just with organising, but also financially.
“Today [Saturday] was really a great way to close off the PCA regional events.
“This was the most exciting and challenging event — the conditioning and packages they brought to the table were amazing,” he said.
Schwartz said five regional events were held between July and September in various cities across the country, and he had noticed an influx of new athletes wanting to come into the sport.
Ntohla was overcome with emotion after he was named overall bodybuilding champion, having earlier claimed the classic bodybuilding title.
“The last six months have been so tough, but I kept reminding myself that I could not give up as I knew there were young boys and girls looking up to me, so quitting was never an option.
“I have only been working with my current coach for about a month.
“Previously, I was coaching myself but I needed that extra eye just to show me where I needed to do things better and my coach brought a lot of knowledge and information, which has really helped me to get to my best condition,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hoffman, competing in just her second show under the PCA banner, claimed the women’s trained bikini and sports model honours in addition to her overall bikini crown.
“I was so excited, and it was a huge honour for me to be able to stand on stage and showcase my physique and everything I have worked towards,” she said.
“I started in May because I did my first show in June, where I came second; since then I stepped it up, focused on the weak points, took the positive criticism, and it has been rough — the diet, the training and everything that goes with it was hard but so worth it.
“My focus in this prep was about developing my glutes and hamstrings.
“I have a dominant upper body, a lot of striations which was genetically great, but I had to step up my lower body work as well as having confidence on stage.”
Bodybuilders ready to strut their stuff on national stage
Gqeberha competitors hunting honours at SA championships in Cape Town
Image: Deon Ferreira Photography
