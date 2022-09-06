×

Sport

Young guns dominate People’s 60 race

Cody Coombe-Davis, celebrating his 21st birthday, and Jordan Tissink take the honours

Premium
06 September 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Young guns Cody Coombe-Davis and Jordan Tissink put on a dominant display of triathlon racing when they claimed the People’s 60 titles in Summerstrand on Sunday.

Combined, the duo finished almost 26 minutes ahead of the rest of the field to further highlight their continued rise in the sport...

