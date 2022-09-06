Sabalenka overcomes crowd and Collins to reach US Open quarters

Aryna Sabalenka overcame a partisan New York crowd and an in-form Danielle Collins to secure a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win and set up a US Open quarterfinal against familiar foe Karolina Pliskova.
American Collins came out firing to take the first set but the tide turned in the second when sixth seed Sabalenka won a marathon service game to lead 4-3.
Sabalenka rolled on from there, breaking Collins in the next game and capturing the set with her fifth ace.
She broke again early in the deciding third set and raised her arms in triumph when Collins' service return landed in the net on match point.
Sabalenka, a semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows last year, improved to 4-0 against 19th seed Collins.
“I just love the court, I love the crowd,” she said at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“Even if you guys support her, which is expected, I love this place and I want to play here as much as I can.”
Sabalenka is battle-tested going into the quarterfinals.
She clawed her way back from a set and 5-1 down against Kaia Kanepi in the second round, saving two match points in the process.
“When you come back from that kind of score you know that nothing can hurt you,” she said.
“You go into the next match and know that you will fight for it no matter what.”
Next up for Sabalenka is big-serving Czech Pliskova, who won a gritty three-setter over Victoria Azarenka, also of Belarus, earlier in the day.
Sabalenka and the tournament's 2016 finalist Pliskova have split their four head-to-head meetings 2-2.
Sabalenka said maintaining her composure if the match is not breaking her way will be key to victory.
“Right now I expect a great level from her,” she added. “It's going to be tough. It's a tough fight.”
Iga Swiatek was given a mighty scare by little-known Jule Niemeier before the Polish top seed finally handed the 108th-ranked German a 2-6 6-4 6-0 reality check.
Swiatek, who collected her second Roland Garros title amid a 37-match winning streak earlier this year, barely looked like the world's best player as she sprayed the court with errors to surrender the opening set.
She handed Niemeier a break in the third game of the second set with a clumsy mistake at the net. Sitting on her bench with her towel over her head during the changeover, she loudly smacked her thigh in anger before returning to the court with new resolve, winning the next three games.
The pair traded breaks twice to close out the second set but Niemeier scarcely put up a fight in the third, producing 14 unforced errors as her game quickly unravelled.
Swiatek, who won in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome this year, sounded rattled after the match as her usual legion of Polish supporters rallied around her from the stands.
It is the first time she has reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. She next faces in-form American Jessica Pegula.
A surprise shower failed to stop Pegula from reaching her third Grand Slam quarterfinal this year as she toppled twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2.
One of the most reliable returners in the sport, Czech Kvitova had won both of their previous meetings but was left to rue her missed chances — as she converted only two of the six break points she earned.
Rain forced a 44-minute stoppage early on in the match, with tournament staff scrambling to close the retractable roof on Ashe and mop up the court.
But eighth seed Pegula was unfazed as she broke Kvitova to love in the seventh and ninth games to close out the first set.
Even when Kvitova took a 2-0 lead in the second, Pegula kept her nerve to storm back and win the next six games to wrap up the win. — Reuters
Sabalenka overcomes crowd and Collins to reach US Open quarters
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
