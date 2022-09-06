Nadal own toughest critic after shock loss to Tiafoe in US Open fourth round

Second seed Rafa Nadal said he would make no excuses after his shock loss to American Frances Tiafoe in the US Open fourth round Monday, despite a serious abdominal injury that derailed his run-up to the year's final major.
Tiafoe had not made the quarterfinal of a major since the 2019 Australian Open but had no issues ending the Spaniard's path to a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title as Nadal struggled with his serve and on the return.
Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon with a serious abdominal injury this year and had barely played when he arrived at Flushing Meadows but told reporters that Tiafoe was simply the better competitor.
“We can make lamentations or we can complain now about a lot of things, but I don't think that's going to change any situation,” he told reporters.
“We can't find excuses. I need to be enough (of a) critic with myself. That's the only way to improve or that's the only way that I understand you are able to find solutions.”
Nadal won at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros this year and reached the Indian Wells final, but his good times came to an abrupt end when he told reporters he could not carry on with his semifinal showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the All England Club.
A straight-sets loss to Borna Coric in his Cincinnati opener gave little sign of optimism and he described the injury to reporters in New York as “dangerous” and “risky.”
Making his first appearance at the New York hardcourt major in three years, he dropped his opening set to first-round opponent wild card Rinky Hilikata, an early clue that he was not operating at 100%.
“I have been practising well the week before, honestly. But then when the competition start, my level went down,” said Nadal.
“For some reason, I don't know, mental issues in terms of a lot of things that happened the last couple of months ... But doesn't matter. In the end, the only thing that happened is we went to the fourth round of the US Open and I faced a player that was better than me.
“And that's why I am having a plane back home.”
The 36-year-old did concede, however, that his 24-year-old opponent had time on his side.
“Tennis is a sport of position a lot of times, no? If not, you need to be very, very quick and very young,” he said.
“I am not in that moment anymore.”
Meanwhile, rainy weather could not dampen Russian Andrey Rublev's sublime form as he rolled past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday to reach the US Open quarterfinals.
The ninth-seeded Rublev fired down 11 aces in what turned out to be a brisk affair, which would have come as a relief considering he had been stretched to five sets in two of his previous three matches.
With 24-year-old Rublev up a break in the second set, rain forced a 21-minute stoppage in play as Louis Armstrong Stadium's retractable roof slowly slid into place and workers mopped up the court before the eighth game.
Rublev was unfazed, dropping only two of his first serve points in the third set and getting the critical break over the seventh seed in the ninth game with an exquisitely placed backhand winner.
“Today was everything going my side. Like when I need to play, like to make a good serve I was making good serve. Every time when I need him to miss he was missing,” he told reporters.
“On top of that, I was playing good.” — Reuters
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
