While some agreed with him, others said it would only improve the side.
It was tough lesson for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions, who will have to slug it out with other top-class opponents at next year’s World Cup.
The team's official Twitter account called it “disappointing results” but thanked fans for supporting the team.
“We go back to the drawing board. We learn. We improve,” it added.
SA coach Desiree Ellis said after the first match her side needed to take their World Cup preparations seriously.
“We said that we wanted to play our game and we wanted to make sure that we come out of this game being proud of ourselves and we thought that we really rotated the ball well.
“But we’ve got to be better in the final third and defensively. Other than that I’m really proud of the team,” she said.
Fans were disappointed by the result but still managed a joke or two.
Here's a look at some of the reactions to Banyana's loss:
'Humiliating national teams is not proper!' — Shivambu slams Safa over Banyana loss
Digital Editor
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
EFF deputy president and avid football fan Floyd Shivambu has accused SA football bosses of embarrassing Banyana Banyana after their 9-0 aggregate loss to Brazil.
The SA women's side lost 6-0 to their visitors on Monday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, after suffering a 3-0 defeat days earlier in Orlando, Soweto.
As reactions to the result flooded in, Shivambu took to social media to question why Banyana were being “humiliated” by the SA Football Association (Safa).
“Why does Safa choose impossible (indomitable) opponents for national teams’ friendly games? The other time Bafana Bafana went to be humiliated by world champions France in Lille. Safa must take it easy, humiliating national teams is not proper!”
