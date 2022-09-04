Ruthless Nadal hands Gasquet US Open mugging to reach fourth round

Rafa Nadal handed old foe Richard Gasquet a Flushing Meadows mugging on Saturday, walloping the Frenchman 6-0 6-1 7-5 to ease into the US Open fourth round.

Losing to Nadal is nothing new for Gasquet, who is now 0-18 against the Spaniard but seldom over the years has the Frenchman absorbed such a beating.

Arriving at Flushing Meadows having played just a single match since pulling out of Wimbledon semifinals with an abdominal injury, Nadal has been in a race to find form.

After two tough four-set wins — over Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata in his opener and Italy's Fabio Fognini in the second round — Nadal said there were signs of progress against Gasquet. But the 36-year-old acknowledged he will need much more improvement if he is to challenge for a fifth US Open title, which would see him draw level with Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Pete Sampras for the most in the Open Era.

Up next for Nadal is American hope Frances Tiafoe, who advanced with a 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4 win over Argentinian 14th seed Diego Schwartzman.