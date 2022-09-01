Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two

Playing more like a world number one than a player ranked outside the top 600, Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and move into the third round of the US Open, putting her retirement plans on pause.
Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and the 40-year-old American's relentless will to win was on full display during an absorbing two-hour 27-minute contest of unexpectedly high quality, breathless intensity and drama.
Williams had signalled her intention to retire earlier this month, saying she was “evolving away from tennis”, but never confirmed the U.S. Open as her final event.
Any farewell has now been put on hold with Williams due back on centre court on Thursday for a doubles match with older sister Venus, followed by a third-round clash on Friday with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic who was a 1-6 6-2 7-5 winner over Russia's Evgeniya Rodina.
“I'm a pretty good player,” said Williams with a sly grin when asked how she downed the world number two. “This is what I do best — I love a challenge, I love rising to a challenge.”
“The last couple matches here in New York it's really come together.
“I'm super competitive — honestly I'm just looking at it as a bonus.
“I have absolutely nothing to prove.”
With 23 Grand Slam titles and widely regarded as the greatest women's player of all time, Williams indeed has done it all on the tennis court.
But after two wins the once-unthinkable dream of a Hollywood ending to Williams' career — snatching an elusive 24th major to go level with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list — just might be in the cards.
Asked if she was starting to believe she could win a seventh U.S. Open, Williams demurred, insisting she was still taking it a match at a time, but said things were “coming together”.
“I cannot think that far,” said Williams. I'm here, I'm having fun and I'm enjoying it.
“I'm playing pretty good.
“I feel I've been practising really well, but it hasn't been coming together in matches.
“But, you know, now it's kind of coming together.”
A former world number one for 319 weeks, Williams arrived in New York ranked below 600, unseeded and with just a single match win from three events coming into the season's final Grand Slam.
It had been over a year — at the 2021 French Open — since Williams last posted back-to-back wins. She faced a daunting challenge in 26-year-old Kontaveit, a player whose game was built for the hard court and who won five of her six career titles on the surface.
With none of the prematch festivities that took place ahead of her first round match against Danka Kovinic to distract her, Williams stepped onto the court with her game face on. She delivered a performance that had an Arthur Ash Stadium record crowd of 29,959, including fellow sporting greats Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn, on its feet.
Coco Gauff beat Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2 7-6(4).
The 18-year-old Gauff clawed back from 5-3 down in the second set to reach the third round and claim her second consecutive win on the world's largest stage for tennis, the 23,771-capacity crown jewel of Flushing Meadows.
Gauff was viewed as a possible heir apparent to the Williams sisters when as a 15-year-old she stunned Venus in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019. Her best result at a Grand Slam so far was reaching the French Open final in June.
“It's a really big court and I've been watching Venus here, Serena here and now I'm playing here,” Gauff said in an on-court interview.
“It's an honour to open up the court for her tonight.”
Next up for the 12th seeded Gauff is a meeting with hard-hitting fellow American Madison Keys after she won a tense third-set tiebreaker to see off Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4 5-7 7-6(6). — Reuters
Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
