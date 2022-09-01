Medvedev storms into third round after cruising past Rinderknech

World number one Daniil Medvedev maintained his strong start to his US Open title defence on Wednesday, dispatching France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-5 6-3 in the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the third round.
After an inconsistent run-up to Flushing Meadows, Medvedev gained momentum after his straight-sets win over Stefan Kozlov in the first round on Monday and picked up where he left off against Rinderknech.
Russian Medvedev frustrated Rinderknech with his flawless shot placement and pounced on the Frenchman's serve to keep him pinned back on the baseline, while also saving all three break points he faced.
Medvedev capitalised on several unforced errors from Rinderknech to easily clinch the opening set and though he faced greater resistance from the world number 58 in the second, he was able to break through and prevent a tiebreak.
The 26-year-old dictated play with penetrating groundstrokes and got the crucial break in the third set by claiming the fifth game, before racing to victory in two hours and 10 minutes.
Awaiting Medvedev in the third round will be Wu Yibing, who became the first Chinese man to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows after beating fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 6-4.
Former world number one Andy Murray survived an early scare to beat American wild card Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 to move into the third round of a Grand Slam for only the second time in five years.
Murray's victory also marked the first time since 2016 that he had reached the third round at Flushing Meadows, where he won his maiden Grand Slam title a decade ago.
The Scot has been attempting to revive his career since hip surgeries threatened to bring it to a premature end and the 35-year-old has shown glimpses of getting back to his best in the first two rounds, dropping only one set so far.
“Physically this is the best I've felt in years... I'm getting closer to where I want to be. Hopefully I can have a deep run here,” Murray said in an on-court interview.
“I think physically I was stronger than him at the end of the match, which is a really positive thing, obviously. My game improved as the match went on,” Murray told reporters.
“My movement around the court is good right now. I feel like it's not that easy for guys to hit winners past me and I'm defending in the corners much better than I was 12 months ago here.”
Murray will next meet 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, who beat him in the final of the Stuttgart Open in June. The Italian also dropped the opening set before fighting back to beat Hugo Grenier 2-6 6-1 7-6(4) 7-6(7).
Nick Kyrgios said the odour of cannabis that permeated Louis Armstrong Stadium killed his buzz and left him fearing that it could aggravate his asthma.
Kyrgios took time during the second set of his win over Benjamin Bonzi to complain to the chair umpire about the smell, which led to a warning to the crowd to “refrain from smoking.” Smoking is not permitted on the tournament grounds.
The outspoken Australian told reporters after the match that it was no laughing matter.
“People don't know I'm a heavy asthmatic,” Kyrgios said after his 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory over the Frenchman.
“When I'm running side to side, I'm struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in between points.”
Kyrgios acknowledged that the loud, raucous atmosphere at the U.S. Open sets it apart from the three other Grand Slam tournaments.
“The US Open, it's a very different vibe to everywhere else,” he said.
“I feel like Wimbledon was so proper. Australian Open, you kind of expect it there, being an Aussie.
“But here, it's just like noisy. Point in, point out, I can barely hear. Half the time, I can't even hear my team because it's so noisy all the time.”
The big-serving 23rd seed will look to make some noise of his own when he locks horns with rising American JJ Wolf in the third round on Friday. — Reuters
Medvedev storms into third round after cruising past Rinderknech
Image: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS
