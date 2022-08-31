Tenacious Nadal downs wild card Hijikata in US Open first round

Second seed Rafael Nadal overcame an early scare to down 21-year-old Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 in his first appearance at the US Open after winning in 2019.
Playing in only his second match after pulling out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury, the Spaniard had speculated whether he was ready to take on New York and seemed to confirm those fears as he struggled on the return in the first set.
Hijikata incredibly broke the 22-time major winner with a crisp overhead shot in the seventh game of his Grand Slam debut but it was Goliath who got the momentum over David under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, as the fighter Nadal charged through the first three games of the second set.
Nadal improved in virtually every respect as his opponent's form deteriorated, dropping just one of his first-serve points with few mistakes, as Hijikata racked up a dozen unforced errors and dropped his serve in the final game.
Thriving on familiar territory, the four-time Flushing Meadows winner Nadal never faced a break in the third set and broke Hijikata to love in the fifth game of the final set before recovering from 0-40 in the eighth to hold his serve.
Hijikata gave the rowdy New York crowd a final thrill as he defended four match points in the ninth before succumbing to Nadal's vicious forehand winner.
“Long wait — for some time I thought that maybe I will not be able to be back,” Nadal said in an on-court interview after the match. “The night sessions here in New York are the best without a doubt.”
Cameron Norrie beat Benoit Paire 6-0 7-6(1) 6-0 in a strange first-round clash, where the Frenchman at times appeared not to be making maximum effort.
The first set was all one-way traffic as the seventh-seeded Briton took advantage of Paire's errors to bagel him in just 18 minutes.
Paire stepped up his game in the second set when play was briefly halted amid sweltering conditions as a fan required medical attention, and he even had a chance to level the match when he served leading 5-3.
But the veteran could not capitalise and was broken in the next game and outgunned in the one-sided tiebreak.
The final set lasted just 15 minutes as Paire appeared content to make his exit from the tournament.
“It's tricky, especially with how Benoit plays,” Norrie said when asked about playing against someone who at times did not appear to be trying to win.
“Because he looks like he's not there and he can come up with a few good shots and a few big returns. In that third set, he was love-30 a couple of times, 15-30, and that's when he's very dangerous. I think he's an exciting player to watch and he's a nice guy.”
He later added: “It's unfortunate, I think he played a little bit too quick, and at the end of the day I went out and did my job.”
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the second round after an injury forced his Argentine opponent Sebastian Baez to retire when the Spaniard was leading 7-5 7-5 2-0.
The pair were evenly matched in the first set with the 19-year-old Alcaraz getting the break in the last game, before hot and humid conditions tested both opponents in the second set.
Alcaraz, who became the youngest man to reach the quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows a year ago, was not at his best as he produced 28 unforced errors in the 84-minute set, trading breaks with Baez twice before again getting the pivotal break in the final game.
Baez had a physio tend to his left leg before the third set but was unable to carry on, pulling up short and clutching his thigh as Alcaraz knocked a forehand winner across the net in the second game. — Reuters
Tenacious Nadal downs wild card Hijikata in US Open first round
Image: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
