Qualifier Galan produces epic first-round upset over Tsitsipas

Colombian qualifier Daniel Galan stunned fourth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 6-1 3-6 7-5 in an epic first-round showdown at the US Open, winning the affair on the ninth match point.
Playing in the main draw for the first time, Galan appeared right at home on tennis' biggest stage, claiming the first 11 games as Tsitsipas struggled to find any of his usual finesse and won just five of his service points in the first set.
Tsitsipas had a physio tend to his right arm before the sixth game in the second set, when he finally got on the board, and again during the break before the third set, when he broke Galan in the second game.
Tsitsipas, who has never gotten past the third round in New York and had hoped to do better this year after reaching the Cincinnati final, dropped only four of his first-serve points in the third set and looked as though he had the momentum when he broke Galan again in the opening game of the fourth set.
But the Colombian never lost his composure, sending across 41 winners throughout the entire contest and refusing to give into his heavily favoured opponent.
"I just stayed calm. I lost the set but I felt I was doing better and better," said Galan, who broke back in the eighth.
Dripping with sweat and with the crowd inside Louis Armstrong Stadium egging them on, Galan nearly broke Tsitsipas for the match five times in the 10th game, and finally got the job done in the 12th, gazing at the stands with disbelief.
"I can't explain how I feel right now," he said after the match. "I went through the match well."
He next faces Australian Jordan Thompson in the second round.
Australian Nick Kyrgios overcame his despair at seeing dear friend Thanasi Kokkinakis on the other side of the net, outclassing his compatriot 6-3 6-4 7-6(4).
The doubles partners won together at the Australian Open but landed on opposite sides at the year's final major, where an in-form Kyrgios kept his sublime year on track, never facing a break at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the battle of the "Special Ks."
"It was a nightmare, honestly, we never want to play each other," Kyrgios said in an on-court interview. "I can't wait to get out there and play doubles with him on the right side of the net."
Russian defending champion Daniil Medvedev said he was trying to "learn every day" as he began his title defence against the backdrop of his country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The world number one and his compatriots were banned from participating at Wimbledon amid the invasion that began February 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation" aimed at preemptively safeguarding its security against NATO expansion.
Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked imperial-style war of aggression.
Medvedev returned to the Grand Slam stage on Monday with a solid straight-sets win over American Stefan Kozlov.
He must compete as a neutral participant, as most of the global sporting community moved swiftly to isolate Russia and Belarus, a key staging area for the invasion.
Asked about the ongoing military conflict, the 26-year-old told reporters in Flushing Meadows: "I try to learn every day,"
"Most of my really good friends, they know who I am. I'm still Daniil Medvedev, still play tennis," he said. "I tend to think that I'm quite kind in life."
"The situation in Ukraine didn't change this. And same, you know, about some Ukrainians, there are a lot of good Ukrainians; there are some bad Ukrainians. There are a lot of good Russians; there are some bad Russians." -- Reuters
Qualifier Galan produces epic first-round upset over Tsitsipas
Image: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
