Verstappen hails Belgian weekend as his most dominant yet

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen hailed the Belgian Grand Prix weekend as his most dominant yet in the sport.
The Red Bull driver ended Friday practice nearly a second clear of his rivals, was comfortably quickest in Saturday's qualifying and overcame engine and gearbox-related penalties to win from 14th on the grid on Sunday.
“I think if you look at the whole weekend, yes,” said the Dutch 24-year-old when asked if this had been his most dominant display.
“The car has been incredible from first practice. I don’t think we expected it to be like this but sometimes it’s nice when things positively surprise you.”
Team boss Christian Horner told Verstappen he was in a class of his own.
Mexican team mate Sergio Perez who finished 17.8 seconds behind Verstappen in second place despite having started on the front row said he was “untouchable”.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who started one place behind Verstappen after collecting similar engine and gearbox penalties but finished fifth, described Red Bull and his rival as being “on another planet completely”.
Verstappen said he had not even said on Saturday that he might be leading the race as soon as the 12th of 44 laps around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
“I just wanted to have a good race and I knew that as soon as I was out of trouble after Lap One, we could have a good race but I never really think about what lap I’m going to lead,” he said. “It’s impossible to imagine.”
Verstappen, who also set the fastest lap and was voted ‘Driver of the Day’ by fans, recognised his imperious display in the country of his birth was special.
“It was just that this track seemed to be perfect for the car,” he said, with a home race at Zandvoort next weekend.
“I know that some tracks which are coming up might be a little bit more difficult and I expect again a good battle with Ferrari.”
Meanwhile, Leclerc’s pit lane speeding penalty was due to a sensor failure caused by a tear-off visor strip discarded by Verstappen, Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said.
The 24-year-old Monegasque had started 15th, one place behind runaway championship leader Verstappen.
Leclerc pitted on lap three after complaining of overheating problems, with Ferrari then finding a tear-off strip lodged in his front right brake duct.
Binotto said the overheating had caused a sensor to fail which meant they could not measure Leclerc’s speed accurately when he made his final stop.
The five-second penalty for exceeding the speed limit dropped Leclerc one place to sixth.
“We were not using our normal sensors measuring the speed because they have been failed during the overheating... due to the (tear-off) of Max,” Binotto told reporters at Spa-Francorchamps.
Leclerc made the late stop for fresh tyres so he could try to take a bonus point for the fastest lap.
Instead, the stop briefly dropped him behind Alpine's Fernando Alonso.
Binotto said it had been worth the risk, even if Verstappen ultimately claimed the point.
“I think overall it has been an unlucky situation and we should not stop deciding to be brave to go for a fast lap when conditions are there to go for it,” he said.
Leclerc, whose championship challenge has unravelled after reliability woes, driver errors and strategic missteps, is now 98 points behind Verstappen with eight races to go.
Drivers have layers of transparent ‘tear-off’ strips on their helmet visors that they peel off through the race to improve their visibility once dirty.
Verstappen had described Leclerc’s misfortune as “super-unlucky”. — Reuters
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
