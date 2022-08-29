×

Sport

SA’s Lawrence crowned King of the Mountains in Switzerland

29 August 2022
SA’s Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Sunday
SA's Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Sunday
Image: RICHARD HEATHCOTE/GALLO IMAGES

Thriston Lawrence claimed his second DP World Tour title of the season when he beat Matt Wallace in a tense playoff to win the 2022 Omega European Masters.

The South African began the day with a three-shot lead, but was caught at the summit at Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club by a charging Wallace after 16 holes on Sunday.

With both players parring the 17th and 18th to finish on 18 under par, extra holes were required to decide the winner.

And with Wallace unable to save par at the first playoff hole, a four was good enough to hand Lawrence victory on his first visit to Crans Montana, sparking jubilant scenes on the 18th green.

Lawrence, who was the first winner of the DP World Tour era at the Joburg Open in November after that event was reduced to 36 holes, moves up to ninth on the DP World Tour Rankings.

The 25-year-old made four birdies, a double bogey and a bogey on Sunday to sign for a closing 69.

Wallace, meanwhile, posted a bogey-free 66 to finish two shots ahead of fellow Englishman Richard Mansell in third. — europeantour.com

 

