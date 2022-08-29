×

Mohammed defends title in New Brighton

Gqeberha cruiserweight outpoints Limpopo’s Rolen Mulebo

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 29 August 2022

Gqeberha boxer Razel Mohammed successfully defended her SA cruiserweight title when she beat Limpopo’s Rolen Mulebo by a unanimous points decision in the main bout of the Women’s Month Celebration boxing event on Sunday.

The tournament, staged by Mbali Zantsi of Showtime Boxing Promotion and aptly dubbed “Yilwa Ntombo” (loosely translated as “fight girl”), took place at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton...

