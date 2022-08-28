And on Sunday morning, the 34-year-old went one further to win the 'Ultimate Human Race' with a run so compellingly calculated you could have sworn he was a seasoned competitor in the famed race.
Tete Morena Dijana wins men’s race in his second Comrades
Image: Twitter
Tete Morena Dijana won the Comrades Marathon at only the second time of asking on Sunday morning.
The Nedbank Running Club athlete, who finished 50th in the 2019 race, lived up to his pre-race promise that he would ace the 2022 ultra-marathon.
A late bloomer in the sport due to lack of opportunities in his hometown of Mahikeng in the North West, security guard Dijana had sent out a warning earlier in the year when he finished second in the Nedbank Runified 50km race behind Stephen Mokoka.
And on Sunday morning, the 34-year-old went one further to win the 'Ultimate Human Race' with a run so compellingly calculated you could have sworn he was a seasoned competitor in the famed race.
Dijana took over the down run lead just before the 45th Cutting entrance into Durban to leave 2019 champion Edward Mothibi in his wake and add his name to that long list of SA road-running legends to have won the famous ultra.
He reached the finish line in 5 hrs 30 min 38 sec, ahead of second placed Mothibi (5:33:46).
Teammate Joseph Manyedi completed the podium in third place (5:36:25).
