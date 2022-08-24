Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem

Grigor Dimitrov came out strong but faded fast as the Winston-Salem Open's top seed was forced to retire from his match against Dominic Thiem, sending the Austrian into the Round of 16.
With less than a week to go before the start of the US Open, Dimitrov came out sharp, unleashing a torrent of backhanded slices to keep Thiem off balance as the Bulgarian raced through the surprisingly one-sided first set 6-0.
But things took a turn for the worse for Dimitrov at 2-2 in the second and he began to misfire in bunches in an apparent attempt to shorten points.
After a visit from medical staff, he stepped up to the line to serve while trailing 2-4 but decided he was feeling too unwell to continue and shook hands at the net, where he waited for Thiem while hunched over.
The win gives another lifeline to 2020 US Open champion Thiem, who had to save two match points to win his rain-delayed opener against American JJ Wolf the day before.
Thiem will next face either Italy's Fabio Fognini or Britain's Jack Draper.
Earlier in the day, France's Benjamin Bonzi, Australia's Jason Kubler and Americans Maxime Cressy and Steve Johnson were among those who advanced in straight sets at the ATP 250 tournament in North Carolina.
• A solid Sofia Kenin knocked fifth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu out of the Tennis in the Land tournament as the American looks to find her form and add a second Grand Slam trophy to her case when the US Open kicks off next week.
The 2020 Australian Open champion has suffered back-to-back first-round exits at her last two US Open tune-up events but has looked much better in Cleveland, winning 70% of her first serve points and saving four of the five break points she faced against the Romanian.
Kenin, whose father Alex returned to her coaching team earlier this year, will next face either top-seeded 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova or American Bernarda Pera in the quarterfinals.
Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Poland's Magda Linette, France's Alize Cornet and Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova also advanced at the WTA 250 event on Tuesday. — Reuters
Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem
Image: ared C. Tilton/Getty Images
