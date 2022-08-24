×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Injured Mir to miss San Marino Grand Prix after Austria crash

By Reuters - 24 August 2022
Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir
Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir
Image: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS

Joan Mir will miss the next MotoGP race in San Marino after injuring his ankle in a terrifying crash at the Austrian Grand Prix over the weekend, his team Suzuki said.

The former MotoGP champion lost control of his bike on a turn in the opening lap at the Red Bull Ring circuit before he was flung into the air, landing heavily on the gravel which resulted in a small fracture on his right ankle.

The Spaniard underwent further tests and has been advised to rest for 15 days. The San Marino Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of September 3-4.

“Unfortunately, I will miss the Misano race, but I am confident I can return in Aragon (two weeks later),” Mir said in a statement.

“It's been a tough season, but I'm convinced that we'll come back stronger to bring more good moments to my team and to all of you who support me.”

Mir, who won the championship in 2020, has endured a difficult season and sits 12th in the standings with no podium finishes and six retirements.

His future is also up in the air with Suzuki set to leave MotoGP at the end of the season due to financial constraints, but he has been linked with a move to Honda.

His teammate Alex Rins, eighth in the standings, will join Honda's satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023. — Reuters

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Media Briefing on the Impact of 100-Day Challenges on Gender-based violence
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne

Most Read