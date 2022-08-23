World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues his recovery after ankle surgery, tournament organisers said.
The 25-year-old underwent surgery in June after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year's Roland Garros semifinal against Rafa Nadal.
“Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex!” organisers said in a brief statement.
The German earlier said that he expected to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but added there was a chance that he could return earlier and feature at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the final in 2020.
The year's final Grand Slam gets under way on Monday.
Meanwhile, rising American tennis star Coco Gauff will kick off her 2023 season at the Auckland Classic in a boost for the returning New Zealand tournament.
The 18-year-old reached her first Grand Slam singles final at the French Open in June and took the number one ranking in doubles after her recent win in Toronto.
“I am super-excited to be returning to the ... Classic,” world number 12 Gauff said in a statement.
“I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland.”
Both the 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
American great Serena Williams won the previous Auckland Classic in 2020, her last WTA title.
The 2023 tournament starts January 2 in the lead-up to the Australian Open. — Reuters
Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle surgery
Image: GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS
