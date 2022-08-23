Lando Norris, Christian Horner concerned about Belgian Grand Prix's future

Some of Formula 1's biggest names are concerned that the highly popular Belgian Grand Prix could be dropped from the schedule as early as next year.
F1 returns from its summer break at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, but the track's contract is up and a new deal has yet to be reached.
“I'll be sad,” McLaren driver Lando Norris told reporters. “I guess a lot of things are just about money nowadays, which is the issue. It's a business. It's a historic race for Formula 1.
“It's the same as Monaco, from what I know they don't even pay and it's on the calendar. Same with like Monza and stuff. I feel it should always be on for as long as Formula 1 is around.”
Several of F1's most popular tracks are rumoured to be in danger of losing their annual races with the sport expanding rapidly across the globe.
The US is adding a race in Las Vegas next year, SA is hoping to return to the schedule and F1 could return to China if Covid-19 restrictions in the country allow.
While the sport continues to grow, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner called on the FIA to protect F1's historic races. Along with the Belgian Grand Prix, Monaco also does not have a deal in place for next year.
“There should be a few races — Monaco, Silverstone, Spa, Monza — they're the big ones, the historic ones, and I think we should ring fence and really protect those,” Horner said, per the Express. “It's great that these new venues are coming in and that there is interest but you've got to have that history.
“It would be like having the ATP Tour without Wimbledon. I think they're part of our history, they're part of our DNA. We'll definitely make our opinion known, but you've got to trust the people that are running the business at the end of the day.”
• Meanwhile, Italy's Antonio Giovinazzi will take part in Friday free practice sessions with Haas at the Italian and US Grands Prix, the Ferrari-powered Formula One team said on Monday.
Giovinazzi, 28, is the Ferrari reserve driver and has competed for Dragon Penske in the electric Formula E series since he lost his F1 seat at Alfa Romeo at the end of last season.
“Ferrari were keen to give Antonio some seat time in a current-spec Formula One car on a race weekend and we were naturally happy to assist,” said Haas team boss Guenther Steiner.
Giovinazzi has competed in 62 Formula One races and will take the place of Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen respectively in the opening sessions at Monza and Austin, Texas.
Formula One teams are obliged to hand two practice sessions to young drivers, or those with limited F1 running, and Haas will still have to do that given Giovinazzi's level of experience.
Brazilian-American reserve Pietro Fittipaldi is expected to take those slots.
“I’m so glad to have the chance to drive again in official F1 sessions,” said Giovinazzi, who took part in seven first free practices with Haas in 2017.
“It’ll be an opportunity to get confident with the new generation cars — it’s the best way to be ready if I were called as reserve driver.”
Haas could also be looking for a driver for 2023, with Ferrari-backed Mick Schumacher out of contract at the end of this season. — Field Level Media
