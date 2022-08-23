Mohammed confident ahead of SA title defence
Gqeberha cruiserweight going up against Limpopo’s Rolen Mulebo in Women’s Month tournament
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 23 August 2022
Gqeberha boxer Razel Mohammed says she is primed to defend her SA cruiserweight title against Limpopo’s Rolen Mulebo in the main bout of the Women’s Month celebration boxing event on Sunday.
The event, which is staged by Mbali Zantsi of Showtime Boxing Promotion and aptly dubbed “Yilwa Ntombo” (loosely translated to “fight girl”), will take place at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton...
