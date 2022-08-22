Usyk targets Fury after beating Joshua on split decision

Oleksandr Usyk turned his sights to rival heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury on Sunday after beating Britain's Anthony Joshua on a split points decision to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in Jeddah.

The “Rage on the Red Sea” in Saudi Arabia was a rematch of a fight in London in September, which the Ukrainian won on a unanimous decision to take Joshua's belts, but with more intensity and emotion.

The pressure was on both former Olympic champions, with Usyk this time representing a country fighting for its existence after a Russian invasion while Joshua was battling for his boxing future.

Usyk appeared comfortably ahead as the final bell rang at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena but the American judge surprisingly awarded the fight 115-113 to Joshua. The British and Ukrainian judges decided 115-113 and 116-112 to Usyk.

The victory took the 35-year-old's professional record to 20 fights undefeated while Joshua, 32, suffered a third defeat in what could prove a watershed in his career.