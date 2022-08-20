Emotional Dumke crowned Eastern Cape Sports Star of the Year

Border Women’s rugby captain and Springbok Lusanda Dumke was the biggest winner at the Eastern Cape Sport and Recreation Achievers Awards on Friday night.
The 26-year-old, of Centane in the Amathole District Municipality, was crowned the Sports Star of the Year, winning a brand new VW Polo Vivo, at Boardwalk ICC in Gqeberha.
She also won the Sportswomen of the Year accolade.
Sprinter Luxolo Adams was named the Sportsman of the year award.
Dumke could not make the function as she was part of the Springbok team which beat Spain 37-14 in the final Test of their Women’s Winter Series at the Fanie du Toit Stadium in Potchefstroom, on Friday.
But watching via video call Dumke could not hold back the tears as the announcement was made.
Speaking from her hotel in Potchefstroom where she was surrounded by some of her teammates, an emotional Dumke said: “I honestly did not expect this.
“I would like to say thank you to the Border Women’s rugby team, thank you to the Department of Sport and my family.”
Her Border coach Nwabisa Ngxatu, who won away with the Coach of the Year award, described Dumke as a humble person and role model to many young girls in the team.
“Lusanda grew up in a disadvantaged home. When I was playing for Border she was a junior player, we were parents to her because she had lost both her father and mother.
“She is appreciative. With the money she received for playing for the Springbok women, she built a home for her siblings because she is the breadwinner.
“This means a lot to her and I think where ever her parents are, they are very happy at how far she has come.
“She is very emotional, and that is why she broke down in tears when she was announced as the sports star of the year,” Ngxatu said.
Dumke was the Provincial Women’s Rugby player and Players Player of the Year in 2021.
She was the Springboks women’s captain in 2021 for both the sevens team and senior side.
She will represent SA at the World Cup in New Zealand in October.
Emotional Dumke crowned Eastern Cape Sports Star of the Year
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
