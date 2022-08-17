Rickie Fowler joins Tiger Woods for player meeting regarding LIV

Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler headed to the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware, to attend a player meeting regarding the LIV Golf Invitational Series and its threat to the PGA Tour.
As first reported by Fire Pit Collective and ESPN late Monday night, Woods was expected to “rally support around the PGA Tour” among the top players in the world who haven't already defected to LIV.
ESPN reported many of the top 20 players in the world and other influential PGA Tour members were in attendance. The conference lasted 3½ hours, per ESPN.
“It was about all the top players getting on the same page,” an unnamed player who was at the gathering told ESPN. “It was a good meeting.”
It group apparently included Fowler, who was seen leaving a plane at a Philadelphia airport with Woods and getting into a car with him to make the rest of the trip to Delaware.
A longtime fan favourite and sponsor magnet, Fowler hasn't won on tour since February 2019 and has fallen to No 173 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
He isn't competing at the BMW Championship this week because he failed to qualify for the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs during last week's playoff opener, the FedEx St Jude Championship.
Fowler has long been linked to LIV, and he confirmed the Saudi-financed circuit made him a large offer to make the jump.
But in an interview published by Golfweek on Monday, Fowler indicated a willingness to stay with the PGA Tour despite its shortcomings.
“The Tour has been the best place to play, now is and I'd like to see it continue to be,” Fowler said. “But you can't expect to stay the same and be the best all the time if that makes sense.”
World No 4 Patrick Cantlay and world No 5 Jon Rahm of Spain were asked about the upcoming player meeting with Woods at their pre-tournament press conferences.
“I've heard Tiger is the new commissioner, right? That's what everyone has been saying,” Cantlay cracked. “I'm going to go to the meeting. I'm going to listen to what it's all about, and I'll probably have more for you after.”
Rahm added that “news can be wrong sometimes” but confirmed there was a meeting, as well as a Player Advisory Council meeting.
Actual PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was scheduled to meet members on Wednesday. Monahan reportedly was not invited to the players' meeting.
Rahm meanwhile admitted to paying “zero attention” to the LIV Golf court ruling last week.
For those who did, LIV Golf members Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones had asked for a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedExCup playoffs.
They didn't win that endeavour, however, as US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman sided with the PGA Tour.
“Well, I can tell you I had zero attention on it,” the 27-year-old Spaniard said.
“I only found out that it was going on because I walked by player dining and I saw about 10 really nervous people pacing all around the room and I thought, 'Well, there's something going on.'
“I asked and heard what was going on. But I never really — I was in the room when the judge made her decision known, but only because I was walking by and they told me it was time. So I was like, yeah, I'll stay.”
Rahm, a former World No. 1, was asked if it would have been awkward if the ruling had gone in the other direction for the players who now represent the Saudi-funded LIV circuit.
“I think it could have made things a little bit awkward, yeah,” he said. “They chose to leave the PGA Tour, they chose to go join another Tour knowing the consequences; and then try to come back and get, you know, courts and justice in the way wouldn't have, I would say, sit extremely well with me.
“But at the same time, they are adults, right. They are free to do as they please, to an extent, and that's what they chose to do. If they are allowed by a judge, I'm nobody to say otherwise.” — Field Level Media
Rickie Fowler joins Tiger Woods for player meeting regarding LIV
Image: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
