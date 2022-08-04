Young golfer on top of the world after international win
St Francis Bay’s Micah van Eyssen takes U9 title in Champion of Champions tournament in Northern Ireland
Talented junior golfer Micah van Eyssen will be hoping to carry his winning form into upcoming tournaments as he looks to light the fire under his fledgling career.
Micah, who is just nine years old, became a world champion golfer recently when he claimed the under-nine boys title at the Champion of Champions golf tournament in Northern Ireland..
Sports reporter
