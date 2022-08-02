×

Sport

Covid-19 infections sink SA’s 4x100m relay team at Commonwealth Games

By SPORT STAFF - 02 August 2022
Cheswill Johnson, Henricho Bruintjies, Antonio Alkana and Benji Richardson after taking silver in the men's 4x100m relay at the African championships in Mauritius earlier this year.
Image: SUPPLIED

Team SA’s 4x100m relay team, considered a medal contender at the Commonwealth Games, is almost certainly out of the Birmingham showpiece after two members tested positive for Covid-19. 

Team management said sprinters Clarence Munyai and Emile Erasmus had withdrawn after contracting the coronavirus. 

Pole vaulter Kyle Rademeyer has also tested positive and has withdrawn from the competition. 

Zakhiti Nene, a 400m runner, was experiencing symptoms and would be retested on Tuesday. 

“The upshot is that Team SA is unlikely to be able to field a 4x100m men’s relay team, an event in which they were one of the medal favourites.”

The team, anchored by Akani Simbine, won silver at Gold Coast 2018 and finished fourth at Glasgow 2014. 

