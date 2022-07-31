×

Sport

Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix

By Reuters - 31 July 2022
Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring on July 31, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix for Red Bull from 10th on the starting grid on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes with team mate George Russell, who started on pole position for the first time, taking third place in a repeat of the previous race in France.

