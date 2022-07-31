Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix for Red Bull from 10th on the starting grid on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes with team mate George Russell, who started on pole position for the first time, taking third place in a repeat of the previous race in France.
Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix for Red Bull from 10th on the starting grid on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes with team mate George Russell, who started on pole position for the first time, taking third place in a repeat of the previous race in France.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer