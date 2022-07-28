×

Sport

Vettel will retire from F1 at the end of the season

By Reuters - 28 July 2022
Sebastian Vettel will bid adieu to Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari.

He made the announcement ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

