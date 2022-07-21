×

Sport

Fury says he would come out of retirement to face Joshua for free

By Rory Carroll - 21 July 2022
Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he would return to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua in their native England provided the bout was free to watch and attend.

Fury (32-0-1) in June said he was “over” boxing but has since changed his tune, saying he would sign the contract immediately to take on Joshua (26-2) provided his terms were met.

“The fight has got to be for free,” Fury said in an Instagram post.

“Free to air on television and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made off of this British, historic fight if it happens,” he said.

“There's the terms, I'm in the driving seat, take it or effing leave it.”

The Gypsy King knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in April to retain his title before telling fans he would be sticking to his promise to his wife to retire.

In June he said he would fight again for 500 million pounds ($600 million).

Fury and Joshua appeared to be on a collision course last year until an arbitrator ruled Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts when he fell to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in London in September, and the pair are set to meet for a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20. — Reuters

 

