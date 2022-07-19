Sergio Garcia quitting European tour: 'Not feeling loved'

Spain's Sergio Garcia said he is quitting the European tour because he doesn't feel loved any more.
The 2017 Masters champion, one of the first high-profile players to jump to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, will be ineligible for future Ryder Cup competitions if he quits the DP World Tour.
“I am quite clear about what I am going to do with the European circuit. Probably leave it,” Garcia told Spanish media after tying for 68th at The Open Championship.
“I want to play where I feel loved, and right now in the European Tour I am not feeling loved.
“I am very happy with what I have achieved, and I am going to try to enjoy it. I will play less and will spend more time at home.
“If I cannot play any more major, that's the way it is, but it is not something that bothers me a lot. I am feeling sad because of the Ryder Cup, but right now in the way I am playing I won't be selected.”
Garcia, 42, is a 16-time winner on the European circuit.
He won 11 titles on the PGA Tour before resigning his PGA membership to join the LIV series.
Garcia tied for 48th at the BMW International Open last month in Munich, where former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn criticised the LIV circuit for “sportswashing” and minimising the Saudi government's history of human rights abuses.
“When (Bjorn) told us: ‘We don't love any of you and all players say so.' ... I already have an age and had enough suffering to be enduring nonsense like that,” Garcia said.
“That's not pretty. I have given more than half my life to the European Tour and I wanted to continue playing it, but I am not going to be where they don't want me.
“It is very sad to receive such treatment for a personal and professional decision. ... I feel sorry for the Ryder Cup, my resignation is not official, but I'm going to make it effective. I have what I have and I am very happy with it, and I want to enjoy it to the fullest. I will play less; I will be more at home.”
Since 1999, Garcia has been a part of all but one European Ryder Cup team (2010). He has been part of six winning teams while compiling a career record of 25-13-7. He is the all-time Ryder Cup scoring leader with 28½ points.
• Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson is planning to make the jump to the LIV Golf Invitational Series and lose his 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy in the process, Sky Sports reported.
Stenson, 46, was named the captain of Team Europe earlier this year for the 2023 competition in Rome. At the time, he described the distinction as a dream come true.
Now the 2016 Open Championship winner is likely to lose that role once he commits to the Saudi-funded LIV tour.
In June, former European Ryder Cup stars who had joined LIV argued that their decision should not take them out of the running for future Ryder Cup consideration. But players must be members of the DP World Tour, previously known as the European Tour, to be considered for Team Europe.
Zach Johnson will captain Team USA in 2023 and has made it clear that Americans who join LIV will not be considered for the team.
Stenson has already named two vice-captains for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and Edoardo Molinari of Italy. One of them could be elevated to the role if Stenson's captaincy is stripped.
Sky Sports also reported that rumours of Englishman Tommy Fleetwood readying a jump to the LIV circuit were untrue.
• David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become a LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported.
Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour's rival series, per the report.
The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC's broadcast team this weekend at The Open Championship.
Feherty worked with CBS Sports from 1997-2015 before joining NBC Sports in 2016. — Field Level Media, Reuters
Sergio Garcia quitting European tour: 'Not feeling loved'
Image: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
Spain's Sergio Garcia said he is quitting the European tour because he doesn't feel loved any more.
The 2017 Masters champion, one of the first high-profile players to jump to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, will be ineligible for future Ryder Cup competitions if he quits the DP World Tour.
“I am quite clear about what I am going to do with the European circuit. Probably leave it,” Garcia told Spanish media after tying for 68th at The Open Championship.
“I want to play where I feel loved, and right now in the European Tour I am not feeling loved.
“I am very happy with what I have achieved, and I am going to try to enjoy it. I will play less and will spend more time at home.
“If I cannot play any more major, that's the way it is, but it is not something that bothers me a lot. I am feeling sad because of the Ryder Cup, but right now in the way I am playing I won't be selected.”
Garcia, 42, is a 16-time winner on the European circuit.
He won 11 titles on the PGA Tour before resigning his PGA membership to join the LIV series.
Garcia tied for 48th at the BMW International Open last month in Munich, where former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn criticised the LIV circuit for “sportswashing” and minimising the Saudi government's history of human rights abuses.
“When (Bjorn) told us: ‘We don't love any of you and all players say so.' ... I already have an age and had enough suffering to be enduring nonsense like that,” Garcia said.
“That's not pretty. I have given more than half my life to the European Tour and I wanted to continue playing it, but I am not going to be where they don't want me.
“It is very sad to receive such treatment for a personal and professional decision. ... I feel sorry for the Ryder Cup, my resignation is not official, but I'm going to make it effective. I have what I have and I am very happy with it, and I want to enjoy it to the fullest. I will play less; I will be more at home.”
Since 1999, Garcia has been a part of all but one European Ryder Cup team (2010). He has been part of six winning teams while compiling a career record of 25-13-7. He is the all-time Ryder Cup scoring leader with 28½ points.
• Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson is planning to make the jump to the LIV Golf Invitational Series and lose his 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy in the process, Sky Sports reported.
Stenson, 46, was named the captain of Team Europe earlier this year for the 2023 competition in Rome. At the time, he described the distinction as a dream come true.
Now the 2016 Open Championship winner is likely to lose that role once he commits to the Saudi-funded LIV tour.
In June, former European Ryder Cup stars who had joined LIV argued that their decision should not take them out of the running for future Ryder Cup consideration. But players must be members of the DP World Tour, previously known as the European Tour, to be considered for Team Europe.
Zach Johnson will captain Team USA in 2023 and has made it clear that Americans who join LIV will not be considered for the team.
Stenson has already named two vice-captains for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and Edoardo Molinari of Italy. One of them could be elevated to the role if Stenson's captaincy is stripped.
Sky Sports also reported that rumours of Englishman Tommy Fleetwood readying a jump to the LIV circuit were untrue.
• David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become a LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported.
Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour's rival series, per the report.
The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC's broadcast team this weekend at The Open Championship.
Feherty worked with CBS Sports from 1997-2015 before joining NBC Sports in 2016. — Field Level Media, Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby