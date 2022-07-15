Khulasande Sports Development is calling on all social and serious runners to get their entries in for the NGO’s inaugural 10km charity run this weekend.
Support Khulasande Sports Development's 10km charity run
Khulasande Sports Development is calling on all social and serious runners to get their entries in for the NGO’s inaugural 10km charity run this weekend.
Starting and finishing at Linkside High School on Saturday, the 10km run kicks off at 7am, a 5km at 7.15am, and 1km Toddler’s Run at 9am.
Entries cost R100 for the 10km, R30 for the 5km, and R20 for the toddler event.
The first 50 participants who enter the 10km race will also receive a free T-shirt, while late entries can be submitted at Linkside from 4-7pm on Friday.
Khulasande founder Thobela Thoba, who has vast experience in coaching, said the event was aimed at raising funds for deserving athletes from the Addo region.
“All proceeds from this event will go towards our beneficiary athletes from Addo, which would assist in allowing them to participate at Eastern Province cross country, track and field, as well as road running leagues, in addition to being an avenue for them to be able to attend provincial championships.
“We have one more event, a charity golf day which we have just started planning for, which will also go towards supporting these children,” the former Victoria Park educator said.
