McGillivray wows hometown crowd at J-Bay

Loud cheers erupted from the beach whenever local hero Matthew McGillivray took off on a wave on the opening day of action in the Corona Open J-Bay on Wednesday.
The event is stop No 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) and day one featured clean three- to five-foot waves at the world-famous Supertubes.
The competition completed the women’s and men’s opening rounds and eliminated the first four surfers in the women’s elimination round two.
After the midseason cut, the competition is relentless with numerous top seeds landing in the elimination round with the fear of an early ninth-place exit.
J-Bay’s McGillivray had a quick start to post the first score with a strong two-turn combination, wrapping carves and a short tube ride to set the tone for the heat.
Griffin Colapinto (US) was right behind McGillivray, who caught a bigger set wave, unleashing huge turns in the most critical part to score an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10).
He held on to the lead over Colapinto and Jadson Andre (Brazil) to take the win with one of the highest heat totals of the day, 15.33 (out of a possible 20), and advance to the round of 16.
“It’s an incredible day here, the waves are getting better and better,” McGillivray said.
“I couldn’t be happier to be here.
“I feel like the opening round heat was just a warm-up to make sure you’re on the right equipment and picking the right waves.
“I’m happy to get a win under my belt and use that momentum going forward.
“It’s incredible to have so much support on the beach.
“I wasn’t expecting such a big crowd, all my friends and family are down here, it’s such a cool atmosphere.”
World No 2 Johanne Defay, No 3 Lakey Peterson (US) and No 4 Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) were all relegated to elimination round two.
Defay was the only surfer on Wednesday to clinch a spot in the WSL Final 5, while Peterson was the only surfer within the Top 5 to be dispatched from the competition.
Peterson and Tyler Wright (Australia) had a slow heat in the late afternoon as only two sets rolled through during the 35 minutes with three waves ridden in total.
It was heartbreak for Peterson, who could only score one mid-range ride, while Wright managed to find a backup wave to increase her lead and move on to the quarterfinals.
Seven-time world champion Gilmore capitalised on the added time spent in the lineup as she found her next gear and posted a big heat win over Courtney Conlogue (US).
Five-time world champion Carissa Moore (Hawaii) took out the superheat of the women’s opening round, battling with rookie Gabriela Bryan (Hawaii) and event wild card Tia Blanco (US).
World No1 Moore laid down her signature carves and brought a lot of power and variety to build an impressive 14.50 heat total, which included the first excellent score of the day (8.17 out of 10), and advance into the quarterfinals.
Fired-up South African wild card Luke Thompson took the lineup by storm and threatened Jack Robinson (Australia) and Kolohe Andino (US) of relegation to the elimination round with fast and sharp surfing, and an undeniable element of flow.
World No 2 Robinson was able to catch up and overtake the young South African on his last wave but there is no doubt the wild card will be dangerous in the elimination round.
Injury replacement Yago Dora (Brazil) delivered the first upset when he relegated CT veteran and two-time event winner Jordy Smith (SA) and world No 3 Italo Ferreira (Brazil) to the elimination round.
World No1 Filipe Toledo (Brazil) and another wild card, Joshe Faulkner of J-Bay, also suffered opening round losses against an in-form Nat Young (US), and the list of surprise results continued with 11-time world champion Kelly Slater’s (US) third place in the round’s last heat. — WSL
McGillivray wows hometown crowd at J-Bay
Defay clinches WSL Final 5 spot for Rip Curl WSL finals, world No 3 Peterson eliminated early
Image: ALAN VAN GYSEN/ WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Loud cheers erupted from the beach whenever local hero Matthew McGillivray took off on a wave on the opening day of action in the Corona Open J-Bay on Wednesday.
The event is stop No 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) and day one featured clean three- to five-foot waves at the world-famous Supertubes.
The competition completed the women’s and men’s opening rounds and eliminated the first four surfers in the women’s elimination round two.
After the midseason cut, the competition is relentless with numerous top seeds landing in the elimination round with the fear of an early ninth-place exit.
J-Bay’s McGillivray had a quick start to post the first score with a strong two-turn combination, wrapping carves and a short tube ride to set the tone for the heat.
Griffin Colapinto (US) was right behind McGillivray, who caught a bigger set wave, unleashing huge turns in the most critical part to score an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10).
He held on to the lead over Colapinto and Jadson Andre (Brazil) to take the win with one of the highest heat totals of the day, 15.33 (out of a possible 20), and advance to the round of 16.
“It’s an incredible day here, the waves are getting better and better,” McGillivray said.
“I couldn’t be happier to be here.
“I feel like the opening round heat was just a warm-up to make sure you’re on the right equipment and picking the right waves.
“I’m happy to get a win under my belt and use that momentum going forward.
“It’s incredible to have so much support on the beach.
“I wasn’t expecting such a big crowd, all my friends and family are down here, it’s such a cool atmosphere.”
World No 2 Johanne Defay, No 3 Lakey Peterson (US) and No 4 Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) were all relegated to elimination round two.
Defay was the only surfer on Wednesday to clinch a spot in the WSL Final 5, while Peterson was the only surfer within the Top 5 to be dispatched from the competition.
Peterson and Tyler Wright (Australia) had a slow heat in the late afternoon as only two sets rolled through during the 35 minutes with three waves ridden in total.
It was heartbreak for Peterson, who could only score one mid-range ride, while Wright managed to find a backup wave to increase her lead and move on to the quarterfinals.
Seven-time world champion Gilmore capitalised on the added time spent in the lineup as she found her next gear and posted a big heat win over Courtney Conlogue (US).
Five-time world champion Carissa Moore (Hawaii) took out the superheat of the women’s opening round, battling with rookie Gabriela Bryan (Hawaii) and event wild card Tia Blanco (US).
World No1 Moore laid down her signature carves and brought a lot of power and variety to build an impressive 14.50 heat total, which included the first excellent score of the day (8.17 out of 10), and advance into the quarterfinals.
Fired-up South African wild card Luke Thompson took the lineup by storm and threatened Jack Robinson (Australia) and Kolohe Andino (US) of relegation to the elimination round with fast and sharp surfing, and an undeniable element of flow.
World No 2 Robinson was able to catch up and overtake the young South African on his last wave but there is no doubt the wild card will be dangerous in the elimination round.
Injury replacement Yago Dora (Brazil) delivered the first upset when he relegated CT veteran and two-time event winner Jordy Smith (SA) and world No 3 Italo Ferreira (Brazil) to the elimination round.
World No1 Filipe Toledo (Brazil) and another wild card, Joshe Faulkner of J-Bay, also suffered opening round losses against an in-form Nat Young (US), and the list of surprise results continued with 11-time world champion Kelly Slater’s (US) third place in the round’s last heat. — WSL
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket